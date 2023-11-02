Terengganu Woman Dies After Being Stabbed 15 Times And Run Over By Business Partner

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An elderly woman was brutally murdered by her business partner over a business dispute. The victim who was found near a drain in Hulu Terengganu, was stabbed 15 times and run over by the suspect.

According to Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan, the suspect supposedly called the 65-year-old victim to discuss their company’s profits.

Freepik

But after failing to come to an agreement, the suspect, who works as a seamstress, decided to brutally stab her.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim and the suspect (a seamstress) drove somewhere to discuss business matters,” said Datuk Mazli in a statement.

“However, there was an argument that caused the victim to alight the vehicle before being run over by the female suspect, who was driving a Honda Jazz.”

Honda

The victim’s body was found later by a security guard from the Hulu Terengganu Religious Office, who called the police at 4:35am.

As for the suspect, she was arrested at home in Wakaf Tapai, near Marang at 11am yesterday.

She was believed to have used a meat cleaver to commit the crime. This is because the weapon was found near the victim’s home.

Freepik

“Police also arrested a couple to help in the investigation according to Section 302 of the Penal Code,” added Datuk Mazli.

The suspect is currently being remanded at the Kuala Terengganu court.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.