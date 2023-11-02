Man In Kuching Loses RM160,000 After Clicking Facebook Video Ad

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man in Kuching has lost RM160,000 after clicking a video he came across on Facebook. The victim, who is in his late 40s, fell for the online scam after assuming it was approved by financial content influencer, HY Tan.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri noted that the victim came across the ad titled ‘HY’ Your Investing Friend Pembelajaran Stok Market’ on Facebook back in September.

Freepik

He then clicked the video and was led to a WhatsApp group called ‘Stock Exchange Group’.

“The victim’s number was added to a WhatsApp group called ‘Stock Exchange Group’, and someone named ‘Jerry’, claiming to be the company’s financial manager, guided the victim in stock market investments.

“Intrigued by the suspects’ explanation, the victim invested through the website https://ccfea.com,” said Datuk Mohd Azman.

Freepik

The victim made five cash transactions of about RM160,000 to two different company bank accounts in October.

He only realised he had been scammed after he struggled to withdraw the investment profit of RM20,000 as his account was frozen. The victim also made additional payments to facilitate the withdrawal of the funds, as instructed by the suspect.

The victim has since filed a police report. The case is currently being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

Her side of the story

Financial influencer, HY Tan has clarified that she has no association with the scammers. She explained that she did not provide the videos of herself. In fact, it was actually taken from her TikTok.

“We have added watermarks containing our platform usernames to our videos. But that does not stop scammers from using our videos,” Tan told BFM news.

Tan has also since filed reports to the police, MCMC, and Meta regarding the scam videos. Unfortunately, she has not heard back from them.

Nevertheless, she urges the public to not fall for such investment groups and report videos of such nature.

More about HY Tan

Tan is an influencer who runs the financial website DoitDuit with the aim of helping people in their financial journey. They fulfill this mission by sharing their experiences with financial investments.

To date, DoitDuit has gained a strong following online, with over 17.6k followers on Instagram and 37.1k followers on TikTok.

