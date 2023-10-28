[Watch] Man Suspected Of Defecating In Surau’s Ablution Area Causes Disturbance, Chases Photographer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A shocking incident unfolded at a prayer room in Shah Alam, as a man was caught on camera allegedly defecating in the washroom area.

The incident, filmed and shared on social media, has sparked outrage and disbelief among netizens.

The incident came to light when TikTok user M. Noorazlii uploaded a video accusing the man, who is believed to have mental health issues, of leaving a large pile of faeces in the ablution room.

In the video, the man is angry and chasing the person who recorded the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported that the individual in question, who was wearing striped clothing, engaged in a confrontation with the photographer and went as far as hurling a chair at them during the pursuit.

The chase eventually stopped when the man gave up and left the scene.

@m.norazlii Seorang lelaki (kurang siuman) MENYERANG SEORANG PENJAWAT AWAM , Kes berlaku di SHAH ALAM ! ♬ Dramatic Military – Faid rafanda

Debunking the Rumours: Evidence of Man Defecating in Prayer Room

Netizens expressed confusion and scepticism regarding the accusation of defecating in the prayer room.

Some even questioned the incident’s authenticity, suggesting it may have been fabricated.

In response, M. Noorazlii clarified that the man defecated in the wash area of the prayer room, specifically where Muslims perform ablution (wudu), and shared a photo as evidence.

To address the concerns raised by netizens, Noor Azri also shared a photo showing uniformed law enforcement officers gathered outside the prayer room.

He confirmed that the incident occurred in Seksyen 17 Shah Alam, recently (25 October), and praised the prompt action taken by Shah Alam City Hall in dealing with the matter.

Community Demands Accountability and Enhanced Security Measures After

The recent incident has prompted the local authorities to launch a thorough investigation.

The primary objective of this investigation is to ensure the safety and comfort of the residents who utilize these religious facilities.

At this stage, it is yet to be determined what actions will be taken against the individual involved in the incident.

Individuals must recognize and uphold the sanctity of religious spaces, as these places hold deep significance for many people.

Acts that violate this sanctity not only disrupt the peaceful environment but also undermine the sense of security and reverence that should be associated with these places of worship.

