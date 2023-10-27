“Cikgu Suraya” Enrages Netizens With Inappropriate Behaviour On TikTok

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman who claims to be an educator is going viral on TikTok after exhibiting several inappropriate behaviours. As seen in one of her videos, she is pointing and shaking her chest passionately towards the camera in a swimming pool.

Although she is not in the nude, she is dressed in tight clothing that reveals her body shape, especially the shape of her breasts. She repeats this antics and clothing style in most of her videos, which many netizens describe as degrading to women.

TikTok

To make matters worse, she has given the impression that she is an educator. In fact, she has claimed to be a teacher and called herself “Cikgu Suraya”.

To further support her claims, she displayed a name tag and ID which showed her face and name. It also displayed her position as an “Education Service Officer”.

TikTok

Aside from that, the emblem of the National Coat of Arms also appears in the video as if it were a card issued by the Malaysian Ministry of Education (KPM).

Not pleased with her actions

Netizens have not been pleased with “Cikgu Suraya”. The majority of netizens indeed have been shocked and outraged by her actions on social media. However, they believe that she is not a teacher as she claims to be.

For one, many found the ID card fake as it seems that it may have been tampered with. Users pointed out how the card in the video looked similar to a card produced by a printing company for teachers at a school in Pontian, Johor.

While others were pleading with her not to defame the reputation of educators and KPM with her indecent behaviour.

TikTok

But what are your thoughts on this matter? Do you think she was indeed acting inappropriately and tarnishing the reputation of educators? Or were netizens overreacting?

