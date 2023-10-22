24-Hour Surveillance At Traffic Light Intersections To Catch Traffic Offenders

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

To ensure road safety and prevent accidents caused by running red lights, authorities have implemented 24-hour surveillance cameras at traffic light intersections nationwide.

The Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has warned that any vehicle caught running a red light will face penalties, including fines of up to RM2,000 or a maximum jail term of 6 months.

The newly installed cameras will capture offenders’ license plates, enabling law enforcement to issue traffic tickets accordingly.

JSPT emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that it serves as a means to monitor driving behaviour at any time, day or night while educating drivers about the significance of adhering to traffic rules and avoiding potential tragedies.

“When a red light is violated, the camera will capture an image, and the car owner will receive a traffic ticket under Article 17 of the Road Traffic Regulations 1959 (LN 167/1959),” stated JSPT.

Authorities urge the public to prioritize their safety and that of their loved ones by obeying traffic rules, driving attentively, and avoiding reckless behaviour.

By doing so, they hope to prevent regrettable incidents resulting from impatience or negligence on the roads.

Ignoring the Red, Paying the Price: The Devastating Consequences of Red Light Violations

A significant number of accidents can be attributed to people running red lights.

For instance, a study conducted in Selangor revealed that traffic light violations resulted in 136 motorist fatalities and 155 injuries in 2002.

It is important to note that near-miss incidents could be even higher as they often go unreported.

Furthermore, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) report stated that their cameras recorded 10,355 vehicles beating red lights during the Raya period.

These incidents highlight the dangers of red light violations and the need for stricter enforcement and public awareness campaigns to reduce road accidents.

Remember, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

