Unveiling A Long-standing Cultural Issue: Bikini Wearing In Sabah Streets

For years, the sight of tourists donning bikinis in Sabah has been a topic of discussion and concern among netizens.

Social media platforms have become a platform for highlighting this ongoing issue, bringing attention to the need for action to address the matter and ensure that visitors to the region uphold the values of local customs and sensitivities.

The growing number of posts, discussions, and viral content surrounding this topic has highlighted the significance of finding effective solutions.

Through this increased awareness and public discourse, it is hoped that concrete measures will be implemented to tackle this contentious subject.

With its rich cultural heritage and diverse community, Sabah holds its traditions and customs in high regard.

The coexistence of tourists and locals is of utmost importance, and fostering a culture of mutual respect and understanding is key to maintaining harmony and preserving the cultural integrity of the region.

Wary and cautious after experiencing a negative outcome

Past examples serve as a reminder of the consequences that can arise from disregarding local customs and traditions.

Tourists who have ignored local sensitivities in the past have caused unease among the local community and created tension between visitors and residents.

Perhaps some of us would still remember the incident of the Mount Kinabalu earthquake in 2015.

It was a challenging time when some tourists disrespected local customs by stripping naked and urinating on the mountain, which was believed to have angered the mountain spirits.

Additionally, there were unfortunate instances where foreigners made derogatory comments, questioning our cultural heritage and identity.

By learning from these experiences, it becomes evident that embracing and respecting the cultural norms of Sabah is vital for a positive and enriching travel experience.

With Sabah’s unique blend of natural beauty, vibrant traditions, and warm hospitality, visitors need to embrace the spirit of cultural appreciation.

The controversial photo of a traveller standing in the city beside her luggage while wearing a bikini went viral recently, reigniting concerns over respecting local customs and sensitivities in Sabah. (Pix: Facebook)

By doing so, they can contribute to a harmonious environment where tourists and locals can coexist, creating lasting memories while preserving Sabah’s authenticity and cultural heritage for generations to come.

Penalty: Not Severe Enough

Most recently, the Minister of Tourism in Sabah, Datuk Christina Liew, has declared that wearing bikinis in the city center is not allowed.

It wasn’t the first time the state government had been forced to take action regarding the issue.

In 2018, two Chinese tourists who behaved inappropriately by dressing provocatively and dancing on the walls of the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque were fined by the Magistrate’s Court.

They were fined RM25, which highlights the need for stronger rules and regulations to prevent such behavior in the future.

