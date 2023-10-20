No Bikinis In City Areas, Says Sabah Minister

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The issue of tourists disregarding local customs and sensitivity is sadly a frequent occurrence in Sabah.

Some tourists think it’s acceptable to wear bikinis in cities or even appear naked or half-naked in public areas. These actions can lead to public discomfort as their actions disrespect the local sensitivity there.

Woman dressed in a bikini in the middle of KK

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew condemns travellers who wear revealing outfits in public settings such as cities.

This message comes in response to a viral picture of a woman wearing a bikini walking around while pulling her huge luggage at Gaya Street, Kota Kinabalu, even though the picture was taken about a month ago.

A woman in a bikini pulling her luggage in Gaya Street, Kota Kinabalu (left) and a distasteful photo of an individual posing half-naked in front of the Sabah Tourism Board building (right).

(Credit: Borneo Today)

In a statement, Liew said that although Kota Kinabalu is considered an island town because of its proximity to islands, namely the Tunku Abdul Rahman Parks, Sepanggar and the Tanjung Aru Beach, people don’t go around the city in beach attire.

She emphasized that the city centre caters to a diverse mix of business community and tourists, which makes it important for tourists to be sensitive to the local dress culture.

I would like to remind all travellers to be mindful of the dressing culture in any destination. Be mindful of your surroundings.



Through the Sabah Tourism Board, we often remind travelers of the dress code and customary practices.



Nevertheless, travelers should also be mindful of the customs and traditions of the destination they are visiting. Datuk Christina Liew, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister

Tourist posed inappropriately at Sabah Tourism Board building

While speaking about the matter, Liew also addressed another issue of several distasteful photos circulating on social media showing a tourist posing half-naked in front of the Sabah Tourism Board building.

In these images, an individual was seen posing close to the building and revealing her breasts and buttocks.

It is disheartening to know that there is such malicious intention. We are investigating the authenticity of the account and images. Datuk Christina Liew

She also seeks the public to report the image and account if they happen to come across it to prevent further similar incidents from happening.

If proven, police could charge it under indecent acts in public

As reported by The Star, Kota Kinabalu OCPD Asst Comm Zaidi Abdullah said they had not received any report on the half-naked photos but they are checking on it.

He said such actions if proven to have happened, would violate laws under Section 294 (a) of the Penal Code for doing any obscene act in any public place.

In light of this, he urged the public to step forward with information and encouraged them to also lodge police reports on this.

