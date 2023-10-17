Why Hasn’t Malaysia Sent Military Aid to Palestine? Here’s What You Need to Know

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

By now, most are well aware of the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, a conflict that has escalated into a full-blown war.

The latest reports indicate that over 3,000 lives have been lost due to this conflict, as stated by The Guardian.

In the midst of this crisis, some Malaysians may be wondering why Malaysia hasn’t deployed its military to assist Palestine.

These insights were also conveyed through a series of posts on the TikTok account @daengmu47.

Malaysia Can’t Join the Fight Due to Its Commitment to the NAM Agreement

Despite Malaysia being a staunch supporter of Palestine and a vocal critic of Israel’s actions, sending military assistance to partake in the conflict is not an option.

The reason is that Malaysia is bound by an agreement under the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Under the NAM agreement, Malaysia enjoys protection from colonisation and is subject to the legal framework of NAM and the United Nations (UN).

Malaysia’s NAM Protection Would Be Nullified if It Provides Military Aid to Palestine

If Malaysia were to commence providing assistance to Palestine or any other country, particularly in the form of military force or weaponry, its protection under NAM would be automatically revoked.

“The most significant consequence is that in the event of an attack on Malaysia, we would not receive support from NAM member countries.

“Suppose we still insist on sending assistance, such as peacekeeping missions. In that case, we could do so, but only as peacekeepers operating under the UN,” he emphasised.

The Malaysian Military Can Be Sent but Solely as UN Peacekeepers

For those curious, Malaysia can, in fact, send its military abroad, but their role would be focused on peacekeeping and not combat.

This mission would be carried out under the auspices of the UN rather than independently.

Hence, dispatching military forces abroad is not a unilateral decision, as each nation is bound by international laws.

“Let’s all keep the Palestinian people in our prayers and continue to express our unwavering solidarity with them,” he concluded.

Malaysia Previously Deployed Troops to Palestine as Part of a UN Mission in 2017

Previously, Malaysia has sent troops to Palestine, not for combat, but to maintain peace and security.

At the time, the Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein, explained that Malaysian troops were deployed as part of a UN peacekeeping mission, as reported by Awani.

In addition to Palestine, Malaysia has also sent troops under the UN banner to locations such as Bosnia, the Philippines, Lebanon, Sudan, and several other countries.

