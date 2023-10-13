Civil Servants Grade 56 Below To Get RM2,000 One-Off Incentive Payment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The government is reviewing the civil service’s salary and allowance scheme.

According to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the 2024 Budget in Parliament today, the last time the scheme was reviewed was in 2012.

The review of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) will look at the needs of all service schemes and is expected to be finalised end of next year.

In the meantime, the government is proposing an early incentive payment of the SSPA review of RM2,000 for each civil servant Grade 56 and below including contract appointments and RM1,000 to all main public sector employees including police, firemen, armed forces and uniformed bodies.

A RM1,000 incentive will also be paid to all government pensioners including veterans with and without pensions.

“This payment will be made in one lump sum at the end of February 2024 to reduce their burden in preparing for their schoolgoing children as well as to prepare for Ramadan and Syawal,” Anwar said.

