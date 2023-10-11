[Watch] Motorcyclist Kicks Car, Proceeds to Fall on the Road

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When out on the road, you’ll encounter a variety of behaviours from both drivers and motorcyclists.

Some neglect to signal prior to lane changes, engage in risky driving, or, at worst, engage in aggressive behaviour on the road.

As for motorcyclists, some are known to ‘squeeze’ into narrow gaps between vehicles, which demands considerable patience.

An Aggressive Move Leads to a Dangerous Fall

Regarding road user conduct, a recent incident unfolded involving a motorcyclist and a car driver.

A video posted on X’s platform (Twitter @ohtweet) captured a Toyota Vios driver in the left lane merging into the middle lane.

Initially, the vehicles in the area were moving slowly due to heavy traffic.

At that moment, a white Toyota Vios in the left lane shifted to the middle lane.

Shortly after, the car appeared to intend to switch to the right lane but refrained from doing so when noticing a motorcyclist in that lane, maintaining its position.

The surprising turn of events came when the motorcyclist, seemingly dissatisfied with the Toyota Vios, kicked the car, resulting in a fall.

Unfortunately, the kick caused damage to the Toyota Vios’s side mirror.

Reviewing the comments, most netizens expressed contentment with how the motorcyclist’s actions were addressed.

Some even found the motorcyclist’s impatience puzzling, given that the car remained in the same lane.

We’ll throw in a few amusing comments here too.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.