[Watch] Elderly Man Works as Food Delivery Rider with Wife as Companion

In today’s world, many, especially the younger generation, opt for food delivery as a means of income amidst increasing living costs.

While some rely on it as their primary income source, others take it up part-time. Interestingly, this profession isn’t limited to the young; there are a few elderly individuals who have embraced it, especially those retired from their primary careers.

Usually, food delivery riders work independently, but one elderly man stands out as he’s accompanied by his wife during his deliveries.

Dedicated Wife Joins Husband in Food Delivery

A video shared on TikTok by @ayiebenzo captures an elderly man diligently carrying out his food delivery duties.

He holds a package of food, evidently waiting for a customer to collect their order.

What makes this scene remarkable is his wife, seated at the back of the motorcycle.

His wife is seen carrying the food delivery bag, and both of them appear composed and patient while awaiting customers.

“Ya Allah, it’s heart-rending to watch. May this couple be blessed with abundance,” the account owner writes in the caption.

From the responses of netizens, some claim to have frequently encountered this happy couple. Some even mention that the husband and wife are often seen together wherever they go.

Scanning the comment section, the majority of netizens express sympathy and sadness witnessing this determined couple making a living despite their advanced age.

A few offer prayers for the couple to receive multiplied prosperity. However, some remind the public not to keep food delivery riders waiting for too long.

