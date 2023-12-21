What Is Malaysia’s Favourite Dish This Year?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If Spotify has its Wrapped, Foodpanda has Rewind because if you must know what you listened to this year, surely you’ll want to know what you ordered too.

And looking at Foodpanda’s Rewind, we can’t help but compare it to TasteAtlas’ ranking of one of Malaysia’s favourite dish.

In a few categories, be it best dish or street foods or best breads, this dish stayed at the top of the chart, either at number 1 or at number 2.

In a statement, the online delivery platform said the Foodpanda Rewind 2023 looks at customers’ total orders, top dishes, cuisines, top grocery items, and more, all through the app.

There is also the top food and grocery trends for the year 2023.

So what’s the top dish this year on Foodpanda that was also at number 2 on the TasteAtlas 100 Best Dishes in the World 2023/2024?

No it’s not nasi lemak. It’s the crispy Roti Canai!

After Roti Canai, the most ordered items on Foodpanda this year are Satay, Nasi Goreng Kampung, Roti Telur and Nasi Lemak.

Previously, in TasteAtlas’ 50 Best Street Foods ranking, Roti Canai was at number one.

1. Malaysia’s roti canai has ranked number one on TasteAtlas’ latest list of 50 Best Street Foods, with a score of 4.9.



The roti canai is ahead of the Philippines’ lumpiang Shanghai, Japan’s karaage, Vietnam’s banh mi and India’s paratha. pic.twitter.com/8xOIRHPGEt — BFM News (@NewsBFM) September 30, 2022

READ MORE: 17 Special Types Of Roti You Might Not Know At Your Malaysian Mamak Restaurant

According to Foodpanda, Roti Canai and Nasi Goreng dominate breakfast, lunch, and dinner orders, proving that Malaysians adore these dishes that not only satisfy but keep hunger at bay at any hour of the day.

What about coffee? Foodpanda said Spanish Lattes took center stage, stealing the show, closely followed by frappes.

With Roti Canai (bread) at number 1, bread is also the top-ordered item on Foodpanda’s grocery section, the Pandamart.

Cream rolls with chocolate filling are the most common orders from Pandamart, apart from white breads and eggs.

The top Shops on Foodpanda are Lotus’s MY, HeroMarket and 7-Eleven (Groceries).

Have you ever ordered to pick it up yourself? Apparently Foodpanda customers skipped a total of 7,750 queues in 2023.

According to Foodpanda, tips given by their customers this year totalled over RM13 million via the app. So good job Malaysians!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.