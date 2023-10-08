TEDx Petaling Street 2023 “BALANCE”: Uniting Malaysians For Fresh Perspectives And Knowledge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TEDx Petaling Street Malaysia is gearing up to celebrate its ninth year by organizing its first-ever Chinese-language annual conference outside the Greater China region.

The upcoming event, which has been eagerly awaited, seeks to unite Malaysians from local and global backgrounds, enabling them to exchange valuable insights across diverse fields.

With the theme of “BALANCE,” this event aims to inspire and equip participants with fresh perspectives and knowledge.

TEDx Petaling Street 2023 “BALANCE” has a diverse lineup of 15 speakers from various fields such as politics, business, music, art, architecture, education, health, and more.

The lineup of speakers include:

1. Wang Piau Ming (Author, Broadcaster and Content Creator)

2. Dr Charles Fang Chin Cheng (Former Advisor of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization & Economics Commission)

3. Azzaha Ibrahim (Independent Researcher, Artist and Architect)

4. Yusuf Hashim (Global Explorer, Author and Freelance Adventure Photographer)

5. Chua Li Cheng (Assistant Architect and Member of Colllab)

6. Lee Zhi Guan (Practitioner in Technology Education)

7. Yii Kah Hoe (Composer)

8. Stefano Chen (Tenor)

The event is scheduled for 14 October (Saturday) at Wisma MCA in Kuala Lumpur.

To minimize carbon emissions, it is recommended that attendees use public transportation or carpool to the event location.

For information, call 03-4045 2211 or email info@tedxpetalingstreet.com.

