[Watch] Man Arrested For Sexual Harassment Of Student In Supermarket, Accused Of Rohingya Identity

Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually harassing a female student at a supermarket in Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, showing the suspect initially following the victim while selecting items from a food rack.

The man rushed towards her and touched her chest before pretending to pick up some food from the rack.

Shocked by his behaviour, the victim immediately ran away and called a woman, believed to be her mother.

The woman confronted the suspect before another customer intervened to help.

Another video showed that the foreigner was later detained by the police, with several other officers at the scene.

Despite trying to deny his actions, the CCTV footage and eyewitnesses revealed the immoral behaviour of the man.

The police have not released any statements regarding the issue so far.

Rohingya Community in Malaysia Faces Discrimination and Hostility

The media in Malaysia have reported that the suspect is a Rohingya, but there is no confirmation.

The incident sparked a wave of anger among Malaysians against the Rohingya community.

The Rohingya community is a Muslim ethnic minority group who escaped religious persecution in Myanmar and sought asylum in Malaysia.

Some Rohingyas have been accused of operating businesses illegally in Malaysia and breaking other laws, such as driving cars and motorcycles without a license.

Rohingyas have also been implicated in sexual assault cases against Malaysians.

Rohingyas are humans, too

According to Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, the president of Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim), many Rohingya individuals in Malaysia face challenges due to their lack of proper documentation.

As a result, they are denied access to welfare services, livelihood opportunities, education for their children, healthcare, and suitable accommodation.

Due to their fears, many Rohingya individuals hesitate to venture outside to purchase essential items or seek employment opportunities.

Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid (right). (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Mohd Azmi highlighted that the xenophobia directed towards the Rohingya community leaves them particularly vulnerable and instils unwarranted fear within the community.

Additionally, Rohingya women often become targets of sexual harassment and body shaming.

Local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have provided food assistance, education and alternative employment opportunities to support them.

Rohingya Education Centre (REC) Kuantan, KAFA ABIM Jengka dan juga ahli ABIM Pahang dari seluruh daerah.



Semoga dengan penyertaan dalam wacana ini dapat menguatkan lagi institusi pendidikan ABIM Pahang yang berpaksikan pendidikan Al Hikmah pic.twitter.com/zXYV5khpy6 — ABIMalaysia 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@abimalaysia) September 16, 2022

