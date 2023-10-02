Elderly Man Left on Soiled Mattress Sparks Concern at Kota Bharu Market

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Neglect of elderly individuals has unfortunately become a common issue in Malaysia. In public areas, one can often observe elderly people left unattended without proper shelter and care.

This situation often arises due to adult children being too busy with work, leaving them with insufficient time to care for their ageing parents.

Elderly Man’s Mat Left Unattended at Market for Over 2 Weeks Now Soiled with Faeces

Recently, an elderly man was reported to have been abandoned at Pasar Wakaf Che Yeh in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, for over two weeks.

Source: NSTP via Buletin

According to a statement by a market trader, Hasawadi Ramli, 45, the individual had been left lying on a thin mattress at the location.

It is understood that the man, in his 60s, had been left alone with this flimsy mattress serving as his resting and sleeping spot.

However, the situation took a heartbreaking turn when the mattress, which the man couldn’t move from, had become heavily soiled with faeces after being left unattended for so long.

Adding to the distress, other traders could only offer food assistance as they didn’t know the man personally.

“This situation makes market goers uncomfortable due to the unpleasant smell. With the school holidays starting, there will be more visitors to the market than before,” he added.

As a result, the concerned traders have filed complaints with several authorities, but no action has been taken so far.

Contact JKM If You Notice Neglected Elderly Individuals

To address issues related to the neglect of elderly individuals, the Department of Social Welfare Malaysia (JKM) has established the “Rumah Seri Kenangan” initiative, which provides protection to neglected elderly individuals without immediate family.

Applications for admission to “Rumah Seri Kenangan”, or Seri Kenangan Home, can be made at any District Social Welfare Office.

The approval of these applications will be processed by the Director-General of Social Welfare.

Some of the entry requirements for Seri Kenangan Home include:

Being 60 years of age or older.

Not suffering from any contagious diseases.

Lacking a permanent place of residence.

Having no source of income.

Lacking close relatives.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.