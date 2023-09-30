Last Call For Japan Rail Passes At Current Prices Before Prices Go Off The Rails!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Today (30 September) marks the final day for tourists to purchase Japan Rail Pass (JR Pass) at current prices before a significant price increase takes effect.

Starting 1 October, the JR Pass will be subject to a 70% price increase.

If you plan a trip to Japan before the end of the year, you can still purchase the pass at the current price if you act quickly.

For international fanyus going to Saitama and planning to travel on Shinkansen & JR trains to other places, buy your Japan Rail Pass now. Price will increase on October 1st!

The old pass will remain on sale until September 30.

You can visit authorized distributors such as JRPass.com or Klook to purchase a JR Pass online.

The process usually involves placing an order online, receiving an exchange order, and activating the pass in Japan.

JR is known for providing excellent customer service to its passengers. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Key Factors and New Perks for Pass Holders

The JR Pass is a popular and cost-effective means of exploring Japan by train and is particularly popular among Malaysians.

According to a report by Japan Today, one of the key factors contributing to the price hike is the decline in the yen value compared to other currencies.

Take a scenic journey through the picturesque Sea of Japan coast with the Japan Rail Pass. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Rising energy costs and increasing maintenance and operational expenses for the railway network have also played a role in the decision.

The price increase will affect all types of Japan Rail Passes, with the largest percentage increase being 77% for the 7-day Green pass (first class).

However, Japan Railways (JR) has stated that new perks will be introduced along with the price adjustment for JR Pass holders.

Embrace the beauty of spring in Japan with vibrant cherry blossoms and captivating scenery. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As The Japan Times reported, pass holders can now use the JR Pass on the Nozomi and Mizuho trains, allowing quicker travel between stops on their itineraries.

However, pass holders must purchase a special ticket and pay a supplement per journey to travel on these trains.

The new prices will include discounts at various attractions across Japan. This expansion of discounts aims to provide additional value to JR Pass holders.

Experience the charm of seaside life at Shimonada Station in Ehime where the ocean meets the rails. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Is purchasing a Japan Rail Pass recommended before the upcoming price increase?

If you plan to travel to Japan before the end of December to take advantage of the current favourable pricing, there are a few important things to remember.

Firstly, ensure that the information provided for your JR Pass is completely accurate and matches your passport information.

After the price increase on 1 October, JR will not accept any modifications on passes purchased before that date and will only allow a new pass to be issued.

The Watarase Keikoku Railway is a picturesque train route that passes through the stunning Watarase Gorge located in Gunma and Tochigi prefectures. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

This means that if you need to make any changes to your JR Pass order, it will be voided, and you will have to purchase a new Japan Rail Pass at the increased price.

Secondly, ensure that your arrival date in Japan falls within the 3-month window for exchanging your JR Pass after placing your order.

Descending into the depths of Doai Station, Japan’s deepest ‘mole’ station, with 462 stairs leading to the platform. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

While purchasing your JR Pass at the lowest price is best, don’t rush too much.

For instance, if you purchase your JR Pass on 9 September for an arrival date in Japan of 20 December, you’ll have missed the 3-month window, and your pass will no longer be valid.

