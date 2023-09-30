Beauty Queen Apologizes For Past Behaviour Amidst Controversy: Unmasking Luwe Xin Hui’s Alleged Bullying

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Everybody makes mistakes. What’s important is acknowledging them, taking responsibility, and learning from them to become a better person.

Newly crowned winner of the ATV Miss Asia Pageant, Luwe Xin Hui has apologized and clarified some things after being accused of school bullying by two former classmates.

The 34th Miss Asia Malaysia and Singapore winner admitted being “rebellious” and “rude” when she was younger but denied allegations that she bullied 30 to 80 people.

Xin Hui apologised to them and acknowledged that she had made fun of classmates’ nicknames but emphasized that some of the behaviours they accused her of were unfounded.

Xin Hui also denied accusations from anonymous accounts and clarified that she had never blocked toilets or thrown water at charity bazaars.

The beauty queen acknowledged that she quarrelled with one of them but denied allegations of pouring water, throwing classmates’ water bottles into the trash can, leading the class to target, and blocking the toilet.

Addressing Bullying Allegations and Seeking Support for Personal Growth

In her statement, Xin Hui expressed her regret for the harm caused to her former classmates and apologized for her past behaviour.

She also clarified that her school did not condone her actions and was expelled due to long-term poor grooming, lateness, forgetting to swipe the card to re-sign, and quarrels with classmates.

Xin Hui’s apology comes after allegations of school bullying surfaced on social media, leading to a heated debate.

The allegations against the pageant have prompted a reaction from the organizers, Asia Television (ATV).

Miss Asia Malaysia Was a Bully? Unmasking Luwe Xin Hui’s Controversial Win



At least 80 unverified bullying allegations against her on social media!https://t.co/WZRyGMycJp#missasiamalaysiabully #antibullying #missasiamalaysia #luwexinhui pic.twitter.com/50HObuPOMD — Tekkaus® (@tekkaus) September 27, 2023

The beauty queen emphasized the need for reflection and growth and called for a chance to continue to be supported despite her past mistakes.

