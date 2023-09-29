[Watch] Pulau Ketam Fire Destroys Homes and Dreams, Woman Still Missing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman, a resident of Bagan Teo Chew in Pulau Ketam off Port Klang, is reported missing following a fire that destroyed three houses in the area today (29 September).

According to Wan Md. Razali Wan Ismail, the Director of Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, the 49-year-old victim, is believed to have been inside one of the houses during the incident.

Wan Md. Razali, quoted by Kosmo, said the fire department is actively looking for the victim.

The woman has not been found at the fire site.

The fire, which started around 12:30 p.m., completely razed 90% of the three houses.

The firefighting operation involved the efforts of the Klang Port Fire and Rescue Station, Kota Raja Fire and Rescue Station, Andalas Fire and Rescue Station, and Pulau Ketam Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Earlier reports stated that three boats and two fish landing sites were also destroyed in the fire.

As the incident occurred during midday, most residents, mainly fishermen, were not at home as they were out at sea for fishing.