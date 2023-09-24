Passport No More: Singapore’s Changi Airport Goes Biometric for Seamless Travel Experience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A passport is an indispensable travel document for international journeys. Forgetting it or leaving it at home upon arrival at the airport can be a significant setback.

Not only must you carry this red booklet, but it’s equally vital to ensure its validity. Even if you have it but it’s expired, it becomes unusable.

However, the fear of leaving your passport at home may be a thing of the past soon if you’re travelling to Singapore.

It may sound unusual, but it’s a fact: starting from 2024, passengers arriving and departing from Singapore’s Changi Airport will be passport-free.

According to a CNN report, the airport is set to introduce an immigration clearance system and automated lanes solely relying on biometric data.

The use of biometric data technology at Changi Airport, Singapore. (Source: World Aviation Festival)

With this technological advancement, Singapore joins the ranks of pioneering countries worldwide, aligning with Dubai’s progress in airport innovation.

Josephine Teo, Singapore’s Minister for Communications, announced the commencement of biometric data usage to streamline passenger journeys.

Teo said the upcoming changes will “reduce the need for passengers to repeatedly present their travel documents at touch points and allow for more seamless and convenient processing.”

However, it’s worth noting that passport documents will remain necessary for international travel outside of Singapore, as not all countries offer passport-free clearance for tourists.

Changi Airport Holds Its Place as One of the World’s Premier Airports

Singapore’s Changi Airport earned the distinction of being named the world’s best airport in 2023.

This accolade is attributed to the diverse array of facilities and enticing attractions within the airport.

Furthermore, Changi Airport ranks highly in terms of technological advancements.

Previously, airport management introduced a novel feature in the iChangi app, enabling travellers to track the status of their baggage during flights departing from or arriving at Changi.

