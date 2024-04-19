Batik Air Suspends Istanbul Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a press statement released today (April 19), Batik Air announced the suspension of its operations at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SAW) in Turkiye, effective May 1.

The airline cited the recent situation in the Middle East, which has significantly impacted their route. Operational restrictions have made it challenging to continue flights to the region.

The decision comes amidst growing tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran, which have escalated in recent months.

The conflict has increased security risks and airspace restrictions, affecting air travel in the region.

Several other airlines, including Emirates and Etihad Airways, have suspended flights to and from Istanbul due to the current situation.

Malaysia Airlines has also rerouted its flights between Kuala Lumpur and London to avoid Iranian airspace.

This decision was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

The suspension of flights to Istanbul by Batik Air and other airlines highlights the significant impact that geopolitical tensions can have on the aviation industry.

As the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, more airlines will likely follow suit and adjust their operations to ensure the safety of their passengers and crew.

Geopolitical Turbulence: Airlines Prioritize Passenger Safety

Batik Air emphasized that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its top priority, and the decision to suspend flights was made after careful consideration of the prevailing situation.

The airline apologized for any inconvenience caused to its valued passengers and assured them that affected individuals would be notified via email and text.

Passengers can request refunds by visiting the Batik Air website.

The airline stated that it remains committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of its passengers on all routes and will continue to monitor the situation closely, providing updates as necessary.

Batik Air also expressed appreciation for its passengers’ understanding and patience during this challenging time.

Wisma Putra’s Guidance: Reconsidering Travel Amidst Middle East Tensions

Passengers planning to travel to or from Istanbul are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight schedule updates and to make alternative travel arrangements if necessary.

It is also essential for travellers to stay informed about the current situation in the Middle East and to follow the advice of their respective governments and travel authorities.

Wisma Putra (the Malaysian Foreign Ministry) has issued a travel advisory for Malaysians in both countries.

They advise Malaysians to:

Defer travel plans to Iran: This includes travel to nearby countries due to potential spillover effects.

This includes travel to nearby countries due to potential spillover effects. Exercise caution in Israel: Be aware of the security situation and avoid areas of potential unrest.

Be aware of the security situation and avoid areas of potential unrest. Register with Wisma Putra: This will help them contact you in case of an emergency.

This will help them contact you in case of an emergency. Monitor the situation closely: Stay informed about developments and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.