[Watch] Burger Vendor Shares His Ordeal After Mother-Son Duo Scam Him Of RM98 Through QR Code Trick

In a shocking turn of events, a roadside burger vendor in Ampang, Selangor, became the latest scam victim, losing nearly RM100.

The incident, which took place recently, has left Mohd Azroy and his wife disheartened and cautious about future transactions.

Mohd Azroy, who had heard stories of other roadside vendors falling prey to scams, never imagined that he would become a victim himself.

Sharing his ordeal through a video on social media, Mohd Azroy expressed his disbelief and urged others to stay vigilant.

According to Mohd Azroy, the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when a middle-aged woman accompanied by a young man arrived at his stall on an electric scooter.

They appeared to be a mother-son duo and ordered two triple-crusted chicken burgers, a double venison special, and a double meat special.

However, they requested to collect the food later as there was suddenly an influx of customers.

As promised, the duo returned to claim their order and inquired about the total cost.

They mentioned their intention to place another order based on the receipt.

The initial order amounted to RM48, which the son promptly took and left on his motorcycle.

The mother then asked Mohd Azroy to prepare another meal, bringing the total to RM96.

The moment when the scam was put into action

The mother pretended to scan the QR code for payment but abruptly claimed that she had insufficient money and needed to retrieve it from home.

She seized the opportunity and swiftly left on her motorcycle, followed by her son.

Realizing they had been deceived, Mohd Azroy and his wife waited until their stall closed at 11 p.m., but the customers never returned.

This incident has left them feeling betrayed and cautious about future transactions.

Mohd Azroy, a father of three, expressed his shock at encountering such dishonest customers after two years of running his roadside stall.

He vowed to implement stricter measures, especially for expensive orders, by requesting upfront payment.

While we have had customers place orders worth up to RM100 before, they have always paid for them. I never thought someone would take something without paying. I used to hear about roadside vendors being cheated, but now I have become a victim. Mohd Azroy on the experience teaching them to be more cautious.

Similar incidents have been reported in the Ampang area, prompting local vendors to be on high alert and take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to scams.

The authorities have been alerted about the incident, and investigations are underway to apprehend the culprits responsible for this fraudulent act.

As scams continue to target unsuspecting individuals, it serves as a reminder for vendors and customers to exercise caution and verify transactions before completing any monetary exchanges.

Sebabtu tempat aku tak terima scan qr code untuk bayar treatment sejak ada orang tipu bagitau scan and kitorang tak receive any money from it. Apa apa bayaran through cash or card saja lain tak accept. Tu pun ada customer merentan — Neam (@aneemjane) January 12, 2023

