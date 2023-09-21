[Watch] Tourism Minister Claims Tourists Prohibited From Buying Alcohol And Wearing Shorts In Langkawi

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC) has received complaints from tourists regarding the abuse of power by some government officials in Langkawi.

According to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, some government officials have allegedly acted as “little Napoleons” by pressuring tourists on dress code and alcohol consumption.

They are not Muslims, but even buying alcohol and wearing shorts are prohibited. The minister of state needs to clarify the whole matter.

The situation has caused concern among tourists, particularly foreigners, who fear visiting Langkawi.

MPs Clash Over Dress Code And Alchohol Issue in Langkawi

During a recent session in Parliament, Tiong brought up the issue and directed it towards Langkawi MP Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah.

Tiong called on the Kedah state government to work closely with his ministry to address the issue.

He added that it would be helpful if the Kedah Mentri Besar could explain this issue, as it would make things easier for tourists.

In response to Tiong’s statement, Mohd Suhaimi retorted: “Who complained about not being able to wear shorts? You should not provoke the issue of shorts in this way.”

Minister Urges Cooperation in Promoting Tourism

Tiong emphasized that promoting tourism is a joint effort and urged against politicizing the matter for personal gain.

He believes that the federal and state governments should cooperate to promote and develop domestic tourism.

As the situation in Langkawi continues to unfold, it remains to be seen what measures will be taken to address this issue and restore tourists’ confidence in the island’s tourism industry.

The incident originated when Mohd Suhaimi first pointed the finger at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, criticizing the Ministry for excluding Langkawi from Le Tour De Langkawi 2023.

In the past, there have been discussions and debates surrounding the sale and consumption of alcohol in Langkawi, particularly about its impact on tourism and society.

Langkawi’s Duty-Free Status and Shopping Scene: What Visitors Need to Know

In addition to its natural attractions, Langkawi is a popular destination for shopping and dining, thanks partly to its duty-free status.

Langkawi’s duty-free status was introduced in 1987 as part of the Malaysian government’s efforts to promote tourism and economic development.

Visitors can find a variety of alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and spirits, at duty-free shops throughout the island.

This has made Langkawi a popular destination for tourists purchasing duty-free goods.

However, being aware of the liquor allowances and applicable restrictions is important.

To bring alcohol out of Langkawi, it is required to have stayed in Langkawi for a minimum of 48 hours.

Travellers can bring one litre of alcohol from Langkawi without paying any duty.

There are no specific limits on the amount of chocolates that can be brought out of Langkawi, as long as the total purchase of duty-free items does not exceed RM1,000 per person.

