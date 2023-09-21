Unveiling the Hidden Gem of Lembah Tanum: Gua Temalong And Its Enchanting Fig Tree Roots

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lembah Tanum in Kuala Lipis, Pahang, is home to a hidden gem that will leave you in awe of Mother Nature’s beauty.

Gua Temalong, a cave that is a highlight of Chegar Perah in Lembah Tanum, is a natural wonder that deserves protection and preservation.

To reach the cave, visitors can take a leisurely 20-minute trek.

As you make your way through the lush greenery, the sounds of nature surround you, and the anticipation of what lies ahead builds with each step.

Once inside Gua Temalong, the beauty of nature unfolds before your eyes.

Prepare to be amazed as you venture into the depths of Gua Temalong. (Pix: Fernando Fong)



The underground stream has carved a wave-like tunnel from one side of the cave to another, with strange rock formations jutting all around.

At the back of the cave lies a dark chamber filled with bats, making it an adventure for the brave.

But the best part of Gua Temalong is yet to come.

As you exit the cave, an incredible sight greets you: a cascading fall from a single fig tree that shelters one side of the cave.

The large, wide fan of roots cascades for meters, creating a natural and impenetrable curtain that protects a part of the cave.

The fig tree roots are so impressive that visitors are urged to stay on the ground and admire their beauty, refraining from climbing them to take selfies.

As you approach the magnificent fig trees in Cegar Perah, you’ll be struck by their sheer size and beauty. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Embark on an unforgettable kayaking adventure

Kayaking along the Tanum River is just one of the many thrilling activities awaiting Lembah Tanum visitors.

Along with exploring the area’s stunning caves, this kayaking adventure offers a unique and unforgettable way to experience the natural beauty of Malaysia.

Whether you’re an experienced kayaker or a first-timer, this journey will leave you with memories that last a lifetime. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

This meandering watercourse stretches 12 km between two jetties, offering a unique and unspoiled glimpse into the country’s natural beauty.

As you paddle through the lush, untouched vegetation, you’ll encounter fallen trees and navigate a series of small rapids that can become more challenging after heavy rainfall.

But the rewards are plentiful. The river is dotted with unique rock formations that are a delight to explore, and the journey is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the stunning landscapes of Malaysia and witness its rich biodiversity up close.

Kayaking along Sungai Tanum is not to be missed for adventure-seekers and nature lovers alike. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Promoting Sustainable Tourism in Lembah Tanum through Partnership and Connectivity

To experience this enchanting journey to Gua Temalong and other amazing destinations in Lembah Tanum, a trusted local travel agency, Hassan Tuah works with the local community to provide tailored trips to showcase the area’s wonders.

Felda Chegar Perah village chief Sazly Abdul Wahab said the travel agency’s expertise and knowledge ensure a memorable and safe adventure for all travellers, such as kayaking along Sungai Tanum, another highlight of Lembah Tanum.

The Batek people are an indigenous Orang Asli group living in peninsular Malaysia, including Lembah Tanum. (Pix; Fernando Fong)

He added that the eco-tourism products are also a testament to the collective effort of the villagers of Lembah Tanum, who have come together to promote sustainable tourism in their community.

Rather than relying solely on plantation activities, they have partnered with Hassan Tuah to provide visitors with a unique and authentic experience that supports the local economy and keeps their youth engaged in the village.

A local dressed in traditional Malay attire, complete with the tanjak headgear, during a cultural performance in Lembah Tanum. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The community-based initiative has resulted in an unparalleled experience for visitors, one that celebrates the natural beauty of the area while also ensuring its preservation for future generations. By supporting this initiative, you’re not only immersing yourself in the local culture, but you’re also helping to promote sustainable development in the community. Chegar Perah village chief Sazly Abdul Wahab on the local community is making a concerted effort to revive their economy through eco-tourism.

The Pahang Forestry Department, through the Improving Connectivity in the Central Forest Spine (IC-CFS) project, has collaborated closely with the local community and Hassan Tuah to promote Lembah Tanum, including Gua Temalong, as an ecotourism destination.

The IC-CFS project is focused on linking fragmented forest areas across Peninsular Malaysia and Cegar Perah, as well as other attractions in Lembah Tanum, such as Sungai Temau, Kubang Rusa, and Sungai Yu, are among the sites that stand to benefit from this initiative.

Padang Tengku state assemblyman Datuk Mustapa Long recently launched the Lembah Tanum logo. Padang Tengku is one of the state constituencies in the Kuala Lipis parliament. (Pix: Hassan Tuah)

How to Reach Lembah Tanum: Driving and Train Options

To get to Lembah Tanum, there are several options available.

One way is to drive from Kuala Lipis, the nearest town, to Cegar Perah.

The driving distance is approximately 40 kilometres, and the journey takes 1 hour and 10 minutes, depending on traffic conditions.

Another way is to take a train from Kuala Lumpur to Kuala Lipis and then take a taxi or rent a car to reach Cegar Perah.

It’s heartwarming to be greeted by friendly kampung folks in Lembah Tanum. The warm hospitality of the locals is truly a testament to the spirit of Malaysia’s kampung culture. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The train journey is a thrilling experience that will leave a lasting impression.

Travelling through the scenic countryside, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views of lush forests, rolling hills, and charming villages.

The journey is as much a part of the adventure as the destination itself, with plenty of opportunities to witness the beauty of the great outdoors and discover the many wonders of nature along the way.

Whether you’re a seasoned traveller or a first-time visitor, this train journey is an exciting way to explore the stunning landscapes of Malaysia and immerse yourself in its rich culture.

Regardless of how you get there, visiting Cegar Perah and Gua Temalong in Lembah Tanum is a unique opportunity to experience one of Malaysia’s most beautiful natural wonders.

