Negeri Sembilan Introduces New Dog License Rule: Neuter/Spay First

It is now compulsory for all dog owners to neuter their dogs before applying for ownership licenses in Negeri Sembilan. The implementation which was passed yesterday, is said to reduce the number of strays in the state.

According to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, this has been an issue for quite some time now. Aminuddin, who is also the Sikamat assemblyman, therefore, sees this as a good proposal to reduce the number of stray dogs in the state.

“The new requirement will be conveyed to all local authorities to ensure that it can be implemented,” said the Negeri Sembilan MB at a press conference.

Aminuddin also claimed that this new implementation is to hold dog owners responsible for their pets. He alleged that many owners have been contributing to the issue as some owners tend to abandon their dogs after a while.

“If you want to have dogs, go ahead, but neuter them so that we can control the population. Sometimes, they give birth to as many as eight puppies, but only two are kept, and six are abandoned.

“They eventually become stray dogs, and this is unfair to others,” argued Aminuddin.

He further claimed that several animal NGOs have shown support for the requirement. This is because many are no longer able to shelter stray dogs in the state.

What took you so long?

Apart from the NGOs, several netizens have also applauded MB Aminuddin Harun for the implementation. They believe that it is about time the government implements such a rule to tackle the issue.

Others, however, are not too happy that the rule only applies to dogs. Since stray cats are also a growing population, they believe that cat owners too must neuter their cats.

However, owning cats require no license, which would make it difficult to mandate cat owners to neuter and spay their cats.

But what are your thoughts on this? Do you think this was a great move from the Negeri Sembilan government? Or does it go against the rights of pet owners?

