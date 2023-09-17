Most Malaysians Are Born On 31 Dec And 1 Jan According To Government Data

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Administrative Modernization and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) has launched a new database website that allows users to check how many people share their birthdays.

The website, accessible at https://data.gov.my/, has an engaging interface with many interesting dashboards.

One of the most eye-catching features of the website is the ability to display the number of births on each date, allowing users to see how many people share the same birthday.

According to the website, users can check the dates to find out which day has the most births or people sharing the same birth date.

The feature is particularly useful for those interested in determining which day is most people’s birthday in Malaysia. (Pix: Screenshot/MAMPU)

Apart from the mentioned feature, the website also showcases data on Malaysia’s most popular car models and the number of cars sold during a particular period.

Users can also check Malaysian people’s income tax, public transportation ridership, and immigration data.

The website reports that most births occur on 31 December and 1 January, while October has the highest number of births per month.

The website’s launch is anticipated to spark curiosity among Malaysians interested in discovering how many individuals share their birth dates.

It is also a testament to MAMPU’s commitment to modernizing administrative processes and providing innovative services to the public.

MAMPU was established following the report ‘Development Administration in Malaysia’ by Prof. John D. Montgomery and Milton J. Esman.

The report emphasized the importance of enhancing professionalism through educational and training programs for all levels of public service personnel.

