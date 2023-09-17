Malaysians Eagerly Anticipate Sultan Johor’s Reign As The Next King

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is eagerly awaiting the election of its 17th King, and the people have expressed their excitement for Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar as the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The country’s nine Rulers, who are members of the Conference of Rulers, will participate in the secret balloting to elect the new King and his deputy under a five-year term.

To be named the next King, a candidate must receive a minimum of five votes.

Veteran newsman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai wrote in his blog that Sultan Ibrahim, next in line for the position, is known for being an outspoken and forthright Ruler.

He praised Sultan Ibrahim as being consistent in his views on the need to protect the unity of the people, particularly his Bangsa Johor.

The Star Berhad Group adviser added that Malaysians have high regard and respect for the royal institution, which is the only one they hold in such esteem.

Malaysia’s Time-Held Process of Electing a King and the Expectations for Sultan Ibrahim’s Reign

The Rulers place great respect on tradition and precedence to the institution and its time-held process of picking a King.

While there is an election, the process is also based on a rotation agreed upon by the Rulers, a tradition and a convention that has been respected and upheld in the institution.

As the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim is expected to bring much-needed change for peace and harmony.

Newly appointed as Bernama chairman, Wong concluded that Malaysians are confident that his reign will be marked by fairness and moderation to all Malaysians, regardless of their race or religion.

Sultan Ibrahim declined the offer to become the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 2016 out of respect for the rotation tradition.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s term as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is set to end in January 2024.

The current King’s reign, which started in 2019, has been marked by his commitment to serving the people and promoting national unity.

@sabah_info Ampunkan kami Tuanku dan Raja Permaisuri Agong. Rakyat Sabah teruja bertemu Tuanku dan Permaisuri. Semoga perjalanan Tuanku dan rombongan sentiasa dalam lindunganNya. ❤️🙏🤲 ♬ original sound – Sabah Info

Berkaitan penukaran Agong, Sultan Johor gemar berjalan dengan motorsikal besar. Jadi ada harapan Sultan buat kembara seluruh Malaysia. https://t.co/j5cMAON60C — Hafizz Saosin (@drain_youuu) September 13, 2023

