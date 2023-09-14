54-Year-Old Malaysian Shot After Being Mistaken For A Monkey

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A 54-year-old man was mistakenly shot after his friend assumed him to be a monkey. The victim was supposedly injured at a garden in Kerteh, Terengganu on Tuesday (12 September) morning.

According to Kemaman district police chief Superintendent Hanyan Ramlan, the 54-year-old victim was shot while climbing a mangosteen tree in the garden. His 69-year-old pal had assumed the victim was a monkey.

“When the suspect saw the tree swaying, he thought a group of monkeys was on the tree and fired a shot,” said Hanyan as reported by Harian Metro.

“Upon realising that his friend had been hit, the victim was then taken to the Emergency unit at the Kemaman Hospital for treatment.”

The victim was said to have suffered injuries to his hand from the pellets fired at him. Fortunately, he received medical attention before being allowed to return home.

Gun confiscated

As for the suspect, his gun has been confiscated by the authorities. The suspect was also taken in by the Kemaman District Police Headquarters for further investigation.

“The suspect was found not to possess a proper permit or license to own a weapon and police are working on identifying the owner of the shotgun,” said the officer.

As such, the case is currently being investigated under Section 8 and Section 37 of the Firearms Act 1990.

