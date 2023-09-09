Starbucks Robbery In Johor: Thieves Made Off With RM10

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Robberies can occur anywhere where money is present, and this time, two individuals attempted to break into a Starbucks outlet to obtain cash.

However, their efforts were unsuccessful, and they left the scene empty-handed.

Oriental Daily quoted Iskandar Puteri Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin as saying that the Starbucks cafe in Nusa Bestari near Iskandar Puteri was robbed by the two men at 4 o’clock in the morning.

They managed to escape with only RM10.

However, the damage caused to the glass door entrance during the break-in amounted to RM3,500.

The staff member on duty during the robbery has filed a report with the police, who are investigating the incident under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

The authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects, who remain at large.

No injuries were reported during the robbery; whether the suspects were armed is unclear.

The Nusa Bestari Starbucks outlet opened in November 2021 and is located along Jalan Bestari 2/2 in Taman Nusa Bestari.

Despite the small amount of cash stolen, the incident reminds businesses to prioritize safety and security measures.

