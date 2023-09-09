Owner Of Ipoh’s Lou Wong Bean Sprout Chicken Passes Away At 48

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a tragic turn of events, Simon Leong Shing Ching, the current owner of Ipoh’s renowned Lou Wong Bean Sprout Chicken, passed away at 48 due to illness.

This news has sent shockwaves through the community, as Leong was widely respected for his culinary expertise and contributions to Ipoh’s gastronomic scene.

Leong, who took over from his uncle Wong Chiew Sun, dedicated his life to perfecting the art of cooking bean sprouts, chicken and sar hor fun (flat rice noodles).

His journey began at the tender age of 13 when he apprenticed under his uncle.

Over 23 years, Leong honed his skills until his uncle entrusted him with carrying on the family legacy.

Under Leong’s leadership, Lou Wong flourished, becoming a beloved culinary institution in Ipoh.

His dedication and passion for his craft earned him a reputation as a master chef in the region.

Leong’s uncle graciously took on the role of a business consultant, offering support and allowing Leong to take the helm as the next generation leader of the establishment, where he truly shined.

Remembering Leong: A Culinary Icon’s Untimely Demise

The news of Leong’s untimely demise has reverberated across social media platforms, with netizens expressing their shock and condolences to the grieving family.

Many also took the opportunity to acknowledge Leong’s significant contributions to Ipoh’s tourism industry during his lifetime.

Leong’s passing leaves a void in Ipoh’s culinary landscape and serves as a reminder of his remarkable talent and dedication.

Leong’s legacy as a master chef and culinary icon will undoubtedly continue to inspire aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts alike in Ipoh, a city where food holds great importance.

