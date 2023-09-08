[Watch] JPJ Employee Goes from ‘Ultimate Fighting’ to ‘Ultimate Rudeness’: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video of a man being verbally abused by a male Road Transport Department (JPJ) employee at UTC Sentul in Kuala Lumpur has gone viral on social media.

The man, TikTok user @shahminshozi, had gone to the department’s branch in Wangsa Maju to complain about an issue with an automated service machine when he was met with rude behavior from the employee.

#jpjwpkl #takdeadab #servisteruk #kurangajar #terpalinggangster #tiadaetika #taklayakjadistaffJPJ ♬ original sound – Shahmin T @shahminshozi Assalam. Aku nak share pengalaman aku siang tadi kat JPJKL. Ada sorang staff JPJ terpaling gangster. Dengan tak pakai uniform nye macam office tu bapak dia punya. Uniform kau mana mat? Konon sweater UFC tu terpaling fighter lah? 😂 Adab kelaut, servis teruk, tujuan aku buat aduan dan cadangan kat JPJ Wangsa Maju ni adalah untuk repair semua kiosk yang rosak kat situ sebab dua je yang elok, dan takde satu pun kiosk untuk cetak salinan geran, punya la kesian JPJ KL yang besar ni masih menggunakan sistem lapok. Nak ambil nombor utk buat kat kaunter dah tutup. Benda ni dah 4 kali aku pergi masih tak berubah, so aku decide kalini aku kena buat aduan dan aku tanya pengawal bertugas kat mana tempat untuk aku buat aduan berkenaan ni. Jadi aku buat la aduan kat orang bilik aduan ni dan aku suarakan pendapat aku sebab dekat UTC Sentul hanya ada satu sahaja kiosk yang boleh cetak geran tapi rosak, 3 Kali aku cakap kat akak kaunter tu sebab aku dari UTC Sentul sebelum tu tapi tiba tiba si penyapu kat sebelah ni menengking dan hentak meja kuat2 cakap aku tak faham bahasa. Kau period ke malain? (aku tak sempat record sebab aku pun terkejut tak pasal2 kena tengking) Jadi lepas tu, itu lah apa yang terjadi dalam video ni. Long story short. Aku dah ambil tindakan buat report polis, even polis pun cakap mana boleh bertugas sebagai front liner berpakaian begitu. Uniform wajib pakai. Dan aku juga dah buat report kat HQ-JPJ di Putrajaya. Terima kasih kepada semua staff kat HQ-JPJ yang memberi kerjasama yang sangat baik, tidak lupa juga abang-akak polis di balai polis setapak-wangsa maju. Aku pun kerja Customer Service. First sekali bila customer jumpa kau benda pertama kau kena buat adalah senyum. Tak kisah la personal life kau tengah tak okay. Kau kena professional dan tunjuk akhlak yg baik. Ini dengan muka ketat sikit senyum pun takde. Bila dah kecoh, aku suruh pukul aku tak berani lak. Acah2 jelah. Kalau kau dapat pukul aku lagi seronok. Aku takkan balas, aku guna gangster berlesen je; Polis. Baru kau mendapat duduk dalam tu. Lain kali jangan langsi. Bila orang tanya elok2 jawab baik2. Kau tu kerja JPJ. Bukan kedai runcit malain. Bebal! Semoga kau kena hukuman tatatertib la dari pihak atasan. #fyp

@shahminshozi, who recorded the incident on his mobile phone, claimed that the male employee had slammed the table and shouted at him.

This allegedly happened after @shahminshozi complained about the service machine’s malfunction and suggested that more machines be available to print driver’s licences.

A female staff member present during the incident was polite.

At the same time, the male employee was described as having a bad personality and wearing a jacket with ‘Ultimate Fighting Championship‘ printed on it.

@shahminshozi has reported the incident to the JPJ headquarters and hopes appropriate action will be taken against the employee.

Debunking Myths: Are All Malaysian Civil Servants Rude and Lazy?

It is unjust to make sweeping statements about the behaviour of all Malaysian civil servants.

While there have been cases of civil servants displaying rude behaviour and a lack of work ethic, it is inaccurate to label all civil servants in Malaysia as such.

Cuba perbaiki cara kerja. Kerja gaji buta. Not all government workers like that, tapi yang di kaunter2 ni. Apa masalah korang aku tak faham lah. Kaunter ada 10, atleast bukak la more than 50% of the counter. Tapisan pengambilan kakitangan awam ni tak cukup ketat ke? — No Name 🦖 (@mintbento) November 29, 2022

There have also been many civil servants who are dedicated and hardworking in serving the public.

According to a concept paper on work ethic and counterproductive work behaviour of civil servants in Malaysia, a positive work ethic, among others, emphasizes hard work, commitment, and dedication.

It is crucial to adopt a constructive and respectful approach when addressing such issues and to acknowledge that various factors can impact the behaviour of civil servants.

