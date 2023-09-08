Former Tunku Ampuan of Negeri Sembilan, Tunku Ampuan Najihah Almarhum Tunku Besar Burhanuddin, Passes Away At 100

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tunku Ampuan Najihah Almarhum Tunku Besar Burhanuddin, former Tunku Ampuan of Negeri Sembilan and Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia from 1994 to 1999, passed away at the age of 100.

According to a statement by State Secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim, the consort of the former Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Ja’afar Tuanku Abdul Rahman passed away at 6:53 am at the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

The lying-in-state of her remains was held at Istana Besar Seri Menanti before being laid to rest at the Seri Menanti Royal Mausoleum after Asar prayers today.

The state of Negeri Sembilan will observe a one-day mourning period, during which the state flag will be flown at half-mast statewide.

All mosques and surau in the state are encouraged to hold tahlil prayers for Tunku Ampuan Najihah during this time.

Tuanku Ja’afar served as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar from 1967 until his passing in December 2008 and was also the nation’s 10th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong express condolences

Their Majesties, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed their condolences to the entire royal family and relatives of Negeri Sembilan.

Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over the loss and hoped the entire family would be patient and steadfast in facing this difficult and sorrowful time.

They prayed that Allah SWT would bless Tunku Ampuan Najihah’s soul and place her among those who are faithful and righteous.

His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, and Her Royal Highness the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Hajah Norashikin, also expressed their sadness and condolences.

The late Tunku Ampuan Najihah’s daughter, YAM Tengku Puan Panglima Raja Selangor Tunku Irinah binti Almarhum Tuanku Ja’afar, is the wife of DYMM Sultan Selangor’s younger brother, YAM Tengku Panglima Raja Selangor Tengku Ahmad Shah Alhaj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj.

