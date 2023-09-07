Bung Moktar, Wife Acquitted And Discharged In Graft Case 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife, Zizie Izette Samad, have been acquitted by the High Court in their graft case. The couple was discharged from the charges of corruption over the RM150 million Felcra investment case.

As reported by Free Malaysia Today, the decision came after the pair’s application to challenge the Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob’s order for them to enter their defence in their trial last year.

High Court judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid ruled that it was improper for the sessions court judge to have requested the couple to enter their defense.

Malaymail

As such, he exercised the court’s revisionary power under Section 325 of the Criminal Procedure Code to acquit and discharge the duo.

“After examining the records, this court finds that there was no evidence that P24 and P25 (prosecution witnesses Madhi Abdul Hamid and Norhaili Mokhtar) had given money to (Bung) through his wife (Zizie),” said Judge Azhar.

Following his first charge, Bung was charged with two counts of receiving bribes. During his time as the non-executive chairman of Felcra, he supposedly received over RM2.2 million in cash from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid through his wife Zizie.

Freepik

Bung was also accused of accepting RM262,500 as gratification from Madhi to obtain Felcra’s approval to make an RM150 million investment in Public Mutual’s unit trust.

In addition, he was also accused of receiving RM337,500 from another Public Mutual investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar. This was committed under Zizie’s name.

Therefore, Zizie faced three abetment charges for involvement in the offences.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.