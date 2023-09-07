Actor Sharnaaz Ahmad Displeased With JPJ’s License Plate Bidding System

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Actor Sharnaaz Ahmad has expressed his disappointment with the number plate bidding system on JPJeBid. The star, who is famously known as Mamu, was not pleased with how ‘scalpers’ or ghost buyers were making it difficult for other bidders on the system.

According to his Instagram video, Sharnaaz had wanted to purchase his dream number plate. But quickly realised how difficult it was due to ‘scalpers’ who were intercepting the process for members of the public like himself.

He alleged that not only were they prioritised by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), but also noted how they would sell the number plates at a much higher price than the original one after winning the number.

Facebook

One of the number plates that was originally bid for RM3,000, was resold at an absurd price of RM5,000.

“These scalpers conspired to enter in large numbers, and in the end they were able to buy up to five number plates,” said the entertainer in his video.

Need for revamp

He has since called for the JPJeBid system to be fair and inclusive to other users, who really want to buy the number plate of their dreams.

“Create a fairer system for Malaysians who hold Mykad for bidding. I know the current system gives more convenience to those who want to bid, but the problem is also with scalpers.

Instagram

“I asked how many civilians won the bid? Not many, the winners are mostly scalpers,” said the actor who also tagged JPJ and Transport Minister Anthony Loke in the video.

The average netizen in the comment section agreed with Sharnaaz’s statement. Many felt the current system is not systematic and unfair.

In fact, a few of them have suggested that the JPJ management add conditions for the bidding process. It was, for instance, suggested that users can only buy one number per bid and that they are not allowed to resell the number within five years.

Putera Lapis Mahang

How the system currently works

Registration can be done online at the portal https://jpjebid.jpj.gov.my/ebid/

No deposit fee is charged, however, bidders must pay the minimum price or more for each category of vehicle number being bid for the first time.

All transactions during the bidding are using the Pre-Authorization method.

A total of RM 10.00 will be charged for service charges for each registration number bid.

Official bid results will be issued within 24 hours after the bid ends depending on the transaction with the bank.

