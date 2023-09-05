Netizens Applaud Standard Chartered For Including Dads In Lengthy Paid Parental Leave

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Standard Chartered has officially standardised the amount of parental leave it offers. The rollout, which is effective from 1 September, is to provide parents with the option of undertaking more equitable caregiving arrangements for their children.

As such, all employees are entitled to a minimum of 20 weeks of paid parental leave regardless of their gender, relationship status, or how a child comes to permanently join their family.

This new implementation serves as the Bank’s ongoing commitment to support working parents, allowing them to be present in their personal lives while also thriving in their professional careers.

“We believe benefits such as this help address globally prevalent societal norms around traditional roles, improve workforce participation, and provide options to those who want to take up shared childcare responsibilities,” said Tanuj Kapilashrami, Group Head, Human Resources, Standard Chartered.

She continued, “This will positively impact families’ financial well-being and create a more inclusive workplace that supports each individual’s unique family planning choices.”

The bank hopes that other employers across industries will follow in their footsteps, implementing similar actions to achieve an inclusive workplace.

Applause from the internet

Local netizens have taken the news of the implementation very well, applauding the company for this progressive move. Many, in fact, have been joking about applying to Standard Chartered just to enjoy the privilege.

One user jokingly wrote, “Okay, wait. I will apply to Standard Chartered now.”

Another user, who is currently working at the company, hoped for her husband to get a job there to enjoy the benefits together.

She tweeted, “Gotta ask my husband to work with me in Standard Chartered Bank too. It is not as exciting to be on holiday for long when you are alone.”

The rest, however, are a bit more curious about the implementation. Though they are glad and impressed with Standard Chartered, they are curious to know if the rule only applies to parents with few kids.

“What if they have like 5 kids or more? Still get paid leave? No limit on the number of leaves?” questioned user Arvin Rao.

Whereas, another Twitter user expressed her hopes that the company shows the same consideration for menstruation and sanity leaves.

