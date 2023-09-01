Police Searching For Witness In Gang Rape Case In Wangsa Maju

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The police are searching for a witness named Muhammad Nuraffiq Jaafar, aged 29 and residing in PPR Laksamana, Cochrane 2, Jalan Peel, Kuala Lumpur.

Police want the man to assist in investigating a gang rape case involving a woman at a house in Wangsa Maju.

The Kuala Lumpur Police Chief, Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid, has requested the public’s cooperation in locating this man and providing any information that may aid the police in their investigation.

The police have requested that any information about the case be forwarded to Inspector Siti Fadzilah Ahmad Fisal at 017-6240252.

Berita Harian quoted the Kuala Lumpur Police Chief, Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid, saying the suspects who were involved in the gang rape of a woman in her 20s have been identified, and tracing efforts are underway.

The victim was attacked by five men who entered her residence in the early morning hours and was subsequently taken to the hospital for examination by medical staff.

Her hands were tied, and her mouth was taped shut before she was raped by the suspects, who then fled the scene.

The victim, a private employee, has since reported the incident to the Wangsa Maju Police Station, and the case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

