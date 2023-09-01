Driver Claims Distracted By Phone Which Led To Cyclist Being Mowed Down

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A dashcam that recorded two cyclists hit by a car on the road recently has been making the rounds on social media. Not only has it attracted attention but it has also sparked a debate about who was at fault in the incident.

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have now confirmed the details of the incident, which took place at Jalan Dengkil, Kota Warisan in Sepang last Sunday (27 August).

According to Sepang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, the incident happened because the driver was believed to be distracted.

He was supposedly checking his e-hailing application on his mobile phone. As such, the driver who was in the left lane (from Kajang to KLIA), hit the back of the bicycle, causing the cyclist to hit the other cyclist.

“When arriving at Jalan Dengkil, Kota Warisan, the car driver in the left lane received a message from the e-hailing application on his mobile phone and acted to check the message.

“While checking the message, the car driver hit the back of a bicycle and then the bicycle went forward hitting another cyclist.

“As a result of the accident, the car suffered damage to the front bumper and bonnet, while the cyclist suffered damage to the tire and rear rim,” he said in his statement to Sinar Harian.

Both the car driver and cyclist have since lodged a police report and had their statements recorded.

