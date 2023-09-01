Customer Offered RM100 Compensation From Eatery After Food Poisoning

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A customer recently was admitted to a hospital after dining at a restaurant inside a mall in Kuala Lumpur. The customer, Chen, was hospitalised after experiencing high fever, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

Her condition was so severe that her medical bill went up to RM 5,000. According to Chen, the unfortunate experience occurred after she dined in at the eatery at 6 pm on 14 August.

She suspected this because four hours later, she started feeling ill, and was vomiting and having diarrhoea. Soon after, she also got a fever, which prompted her to go to the hospital.

Her suspicion was then confirmed as she was told that she had food poisoning. The 26-year-old was then required to be put under an intravenous drip for three days and two nights.

Deny any wrong doings

Naturally, Chen was furious over the inconvenience and stress she went through. Hence, she immediately reported the matter to the restaurant as soon as she was discharged. To her surprise, however, the restaurant denied any wrongdoings.

They, in fact, claimed that the preparations of all of their dishes go in line with the standard operating procedure (SOP). And since her hospital report did not specifically point to the dish that caused her pain, they argued that it was not one of theirs.

The only solution they offered was a RM 100 voucher.

“They later gave me a RM 100 cash coupon as compensation, but my medical expenses cost me a full RM5,000,” said Chen.

This incident has since taught Chen not to return to the eatery. Despite her strong liking towards one of their noodle dishes, she has sworn to never dine there ever again.

Not the first customer

Based on some of the comments her post attracted, other people had also allegedly found the place to be unhygienic.

Some, for instance, claimed that they found flies and other insects in their food when they dined there the last time. While others shared that there were a lot of mice at the location.

