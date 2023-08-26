Spice Up Your Life At Carlsberg Malaysia’s Real Spicy, Real Smooth Event!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Carlsberg Malaysia is hosting the Real Spicy, Real Smooth event from 18 August to 2 September at JioSpace in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, to showcase the beer’s perfect pairing with spicy foods.

The event celebrates local spicy flavours and features interactive activities, games, and parties with DJs throughout the event period.

It promises to be a unique experience, featuring smooth beer, interactive activities and games, and parties with DJs throughout the event.

Attendees can look forward to thrilling performances by famous local DJs. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The company has partnered with local culinary partners such as MonsterChef, Bean Jr. and Churn to provide delicious local spicy dishes and desserts that pair well with Carlsberg Smooth Draught.

MonsterChef’s Chef KC, who has over 10 years of experience in the F&B industry, has curated seven local spicy dishes specifically for the event, including devil curry pocket buns, nasi lemak rice bomb, and pork satay paired with pineapple peanut sauce.

Bean Jr will serve their signature dish, mala tau foo fah, in three varying levels of spiciness for attendees at the Carlsberg event.

Carlsberg’s event offers a refreshing option with desserts from Churn for those who find the food too spicy.

Attendees will also receive a complimentary Carlsberg Smooth Draught by being present at the event. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

One highlight is the Beer-gato, a delightful combination of ice cream or sorbet mixed with Carlsberg Smooth Draught.

Moreover, participants can join workshops to explore their bartending skills by creating cocktails and tapping their beer.

The cocktail workshop, led by Jason Julian, co-owner of Soma Cocktail Bar, takes place every weekend and does not require prior registration.

The Carlsberg event has more than just food and drinks to offer.

With Carlsberg and a good time, life can be a whole lot more fun. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Attendees can enjoy a photo booth and interactive games; all guarantee endless fun in one location.

Furthermore, attendees can expect thrilling performances every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the event.

The performances will feature famous local DJs such as Bass Agents, Ken Fung, Ramsey Westwood, Mizzkiya, and Naro & Sim. Attendees can also look forward to an international act from Singapore called Inquisitive.

Indulge in mouthwatering delights like MonsterChef’s devil curry pocket buns, Bean Jr.’s fiery mala tau foo fah, and Churn’s refreshing Beer-gato. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

The Carlsberg event will offer exclusive merchandise made in collaboration with Apom! and Gumme.

Apom!, a local store specialising in pun-based customized T-shirts, will sell three event-themed T-shirts in different designs.

Meanwhile, Gumme, a local accessories brand, will sell phone charms exclusively designed for the event. Gumme will also host a phone charm workshop every Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

As seats are limited, early sign-up is encouraged.

Gumme will also conduct a phone charm workshop during the event. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

It is important to note that the legal drinking age in Malaysia is 21 years old.

Therefore, those 21 and above and non-Muslims can buy and consume alcohol at the event.

Attendees are reminded to drink responsibly and in moderation and to never drink and drive.

If you plan to drink, consider carpooling with a friend who will remain sober or take a cab instead.

For more information and to RSVP for the Real Spicy, Real Smooth pop-up event, visit https://realspicyrealsmooth.com/.

Don’t forget to use the official hashtags: #CarlsbergSmooth #RealSpicyRealSmooth #BestWithCarlsberg #CarlsbergMY #CelebrateResponsibly.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s Real Spicy, Real Smooth promises an Instagrammable and social media-worthy experience. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.