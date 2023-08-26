Malaysia’s Citizenship Approval Process Is A Slow Burn: Only 6.4% Of Applications Approved So Far

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It looks like the Malaysian citizenship approval process is moving at a snail’s pace.

In a heart-wrenching revelation, it has come to light that thousands of individuals in Malaysia are still awaiting citizenship, leaving them and their families uncertain.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution revealed that out of around 140,000 citizenship applications received, only a mere 6.4% have been approved so far, with a total of 9,000 successful cases.

The reasons behind these applications vary, ranging from incomplete marriage registrations to couples seeking to adopt children.

Saifuddin said the largest group of applicants for citizenship are those whose parents are locals but face challenges due to insufficient documentation or improper procedures.

Recognizing the importance of addressing this issue, the Ministry is actively working towards granting citizenship to deserving individuals who are genuine locals.

Saifuddin spoke during a press conference after visiting a mosque in Pokok Sena, Kedah, where he presented a mock check of RM120,000 to purchase hearse vehicles.

During the visit, he also handed over a long-awaited citizenship approval letter to a 19-year-old waiting to receive his Malaysian identity card (MyKad).

Saifuddin acknowledged that obtaining citizenship can be lengthy, often spanning 15 years or more.

Minister debunks rumour regarding citizenship approval

He emphasized that the recent rumours surrounding the approval of citizenship applications for 54,000 Chinese individuals were taken out of context and entirely fictitious.

He condemned the spread of such irresponsible remarks and urged patience as the Ministry actively addresses citizenship-related matters.

Saifuddin highlighted that the Ministry is also working to assist locals in Sabah and Sarawak, with 940 applications already approved through collaboration with the respective state governments.

It’s time for the government to reform the citizenship process

The struggle for citizenship has had profound consequences for those affected.

Parents apply for citizenship for their children to secure the benefits and opportunities of being a citizen, ensuring that their children can fully enjoy the rights and privileges that citizenship affords.

Unable to access educational opportunities due to lacking a MyKad, these children are often forced to abandon their studies.

As families endure the emotional and practical challenges caused by this situation, calls for reform grow louder to provide a brighter future for all individuals seeking Malaysian citizenship.

