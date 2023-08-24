[Watch] Serious Accident Involving Eight Vehicles Causes Traffic Jam in Rawang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A severe accident involving eight vehicles occurred in Jalan Templer yesterday, causing a traffic jam that stretched 1.5 kilometres from Selayang to Rawang.

Netizens posted photos on Facebook showing two cars squeezed into the protective fence in the middle of the road by a garbage truck and a freight truck, respectively.

The windshield of one of the cars, a Perodua Kancil, was shattered.

Meanwhile, the lengthy trailer ended horizontally across the road, blocking traffic.

As a result, some road sections were closed.

The incident reminds everyone to check their navigation before going out to avoid being trapped in traffic queues.

According to Kosmo, Superintendent Noor Ariffin Mohammad Nasir, the acting OCPD for the Gombak District said the collision occurred at approximately 11 a.m. involving eight vehicles, including a Volvo trailer, an Isuzu lorry, a Nissan Vanette van, a Honda EX5 motorcycle, and four cars.

Preliminary investigations found that the trailer, carrying a load of “steel bars”, was travelling from the direction of Kuala Lumpur towards Rawang. It suffered mechanical damage and ended up reversing while climbing an ascending stretch.

The trailer driver involved in the collision sustained a broken arm, while the other victim suffered only minor injuries.

Noor Ariffin urged anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation by contacting Traffic Investigation Officer Inspector Mohd Shaifuddin Mohd Nor at 017-6645812 or 03-61262222.

