Furnishing The Future: Ikea Malaysia Looks Ahead On 20th Anniversary Of Damansara Store

Ikea Malaysia celebrated the 20th anniversary of Ikea Damansara, marking two decades of providing affordable and stylish furniture to Malaysians.

The Swedish furniture giant treated its Ikea Family members to a special Sunday morning breakfast today (20 Aug) at Ikea Damansara to commemorate this milestone.

The link bridge provided a picturesque and comfortable setting for the Ikea Family members to relax and enjoy the anniversary breakfast. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The breakfast event was a way to express gratitude to Ikea Family members and bring together loyal customers and staff in a fun and festive atmosphere.

Ikea Family members were also treated to a fun-filled lineup of events, including a lively drum line performance by the Voice of Percussion, an emerging drumline group in Malaysia.

The Voice of Percussion drum line band marched through Ikea Damansara, entertaining customers with their energetic performance. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Various engaging activities, such as mascot walks, a hot dog-eating contest, and musical MAMMUT chairs, enhanced the festive atmosphere at the event.

These fun-filled activities were enjoyed by everyone in attendance, adding to the overall excitement and entertainment of the event.

The curry puff is a popular item on the menu at Ikea Cafe, and the mascot’s appearance was a playful nod to this beloved dish. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

IKEA Damansara store manager Charles S. Nair said Ikea Malaysia are thrilled to celebrate its 20th anniversary in Malaysia and thank its customers for their continued support.

He added that everyone deserves a beautiful and functional home, and they are proud to provide affordable and high-quality solutions that meet the needs of Malaysian families.

Outside Ikea Damansara, staff members posed for a photo with a giant Mammut children’s chair, adding to the fun and playful atmosphere of the event. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Since opening its first store in Damansara in 2003, Ikea Malaysia has expanded to three stores in the Klang Valley and Johor Bahru, as well as an online store that serves customers nationwide.

The company has also launched several sustainability initiatives, including a circular economy program to reduce waste and promote recycling.

Customers looked on with interest and excitement as the festivities unfolded. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Ikea Malaysia’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, which started on 14 July, are a testament to the company’s commitment to providing affordable and sustainable solutions for Malaysian homes.

With its focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, Ikea will remain a beloved brand in Malaysia for years to come.

The staff’s cheerful demeanor and positive attitude helped to create a welcoming atmosphere, making the event an enjoyable experience for all who attended. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Ikea Malaysia opened its first store in 1Utama Shopping Mall in 1996 before moving to its current standalone store at Mutiara Damansara in 2003.

Since then, the company has expanded across Peninsular Malaysia, with additional stores in Cheras and Tebrau.

Ingvar Kamprad founded Ikea in 1943, and the company has since grown into a global brand with hundreds of stores worldwide.

Ever-friendly Ikea staff caught in a light moment, showcasing their fun and playful personalities. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

