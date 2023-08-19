Get Fired Up for the Guinness Flavour By Fire 2023 Festival!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The Guinness Flavour By Fire 2023 festival at Sentul Depot is a must-visit for foodies and fans of good beer.

The festival promises an extraordinary culinary experience combining Guinness’s rich, distinctive flavour with the transformative power of fire-roasting.

Visitors can feast their senses on the smokin’ hot aromas, finger-licking cuisine, and eye-popping sights and sounds that will ignite their taste buds and make them feel like they’re on fire! (Pix: Fernando Fong)

With over 20 open-flame grills, 11 dynamic culinary partners, and an impressive 27 taps flowing smooth and creamy Guinness Draught, the festival promises a unique culinary experience.

The festival also presents an ideal opportunity for people to gather and make lasting memories while indulging in an authentic Guinness experience.

Guinness has always been associated with good times and camaraderie; the festival celebrates these values. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The festival is also a celebration of Guinness’s brand values of power, goodness, and communion.

Festivalgoers can enjoy a mouth-watering selection of flame-cooked, Guinness-infused dishes, including vegetarian and dessert options.

Besides smooth and creamy Guinness Draught, visitors can expect to indulge in various flame-cooked, Guinness-infused dishes that cater to all tastes. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Apart from the delectable cuisine, the Guinness Flavour By Fire Festival has much more for its visitors.

Festival-goers can enjoy live performances by talented local artists, adding to the festive atmosphere and making the experience more enjoyable and memorable.

In addition to the live music, the festival also features signature attractions that excite and engage visitors.

Singing performances add to the festive atmosphere, making the festival more enjoyable and engaging. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

One such attraction is the Guinness STOUTie machine, which allows visitors to create their personalized pint of Guinness with their photo printed on the foam.

It’s a unique and fun way to create a lasting memory of your visit to the festival.

Another popular attraction is the Guinness Long Bar Challenge, where visitors can test their skills by pouring the perfect pint of Guinness. It’s a chance to learn about the art and science of pouring the perfect pint and to compete against other visitors for bragging rights and prizes.

Festival goers participating in a beer slide challenge. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

So whether you’re a foodie, a beer lover, a music fan, or just looking for a fun and memorable experience, the Guinness Flavour By Fire festival has something for everyone.

The Guinness Flavour By Fire Festival will be held at two different locations.

The first location is Sentul Depot in Kuala Lumpur, where the festival will occur from 18 to 20 August.

The second location is Fort Cornwallis in Penang, where the festival will take place from 2 to 3 September.

Visitors can expect to be greeted by an array of mouth-watering aromas, tantalizing cuisine, and a vibrant atmosphere that will awaken their senses. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

To stay up-to-date with the latest news and information about the Guinness Flavour By Fire Festival, please visit the official website at guinnessflavourbyfire.my/.

You can also follow Guinness Malaysia on social media by visiting facebook.com/guinnessmalaysia and instagram.com/guinnessmy.

Join us in building excitement for the festival by using the hashtags #flavourbyfire and #guinnessmy on social media.

DJ Double D (on the right) and sports presenter and TV host Michelle Lee kept the night alive with their lively presence and entertainment. (Fernando Fong)

Let’s celebrate the best of fire-roasted cuisine and Guinness brewing traditions together!

Guinness Malaysia reminds all patrons to enjoy responsibly and never to drink and drive.

