Bus Driver Goes Through Bag Left Behind By Passenger, Finds Dildo

Going through someone’s bag without their permission is always a rude thing to do. Even if it is left unattended, it is polite to not ransack their things. After all, you might get shocked at what you find in that person’s bag.

A bus driver recently learned this when he came across a bag that was accidentally left on one of his seats. The driver posted a video on TikTok, telling his followers that he had found a passenger’s bag.

He then began to go through the things and quickly discovered a couple of interesting items. From women’s undergarments to personal items, the man was surprised at what he discovered. The one item, though, that caught his attention the most was a dildo.

Yup, he found the sex toy contained in a brown box in the bag.

“Oh my God, they even left a dildo! Who would even leave this on a bus?” said the driver outrageously in the video.

Although the exact location of the incident is not confirmed, many believed the bag belonged to a female passenger, given the respective items.

Seorang pemandu bas terkejut apabila terjumpa sejenis barangan mainan lucah dipercayai tinggalan penumpangnya…. pic.twitter.com/boDd7PRoTv — MYNEWSHUB (@mynewshub) August 16, 2023

What is the Internet’s verdict?

The clip may have gotten the driver views online, but it has also drawn him a lot of backlash. So much so he had to delete the video on his channel. It is, however, being reshared on Twitter.

Many netizens felt it was unjust and rude of him to have gone through the items and broadcast it on his social media account.

One user called him a busybody, writing, “This driver really is one busybody.”

Another gave him a lengthier response, telling him that he had no right to do what he did.

“It doesn’t matter what’s in it, it is other people’s rights. So, don’t have to feel free to check, record and spread the word. If you wanted to check the person’s wallet for their address to return it to them, then it’s okay.”

While this next user got a bit more personal with her attacks, calling him out on his character.

“This must be the type of driver to be pumped and horny. A busybody also, that goes through people’s stuff. You don’t even work at customs, yet you want to rummage around like that.

“Try picturing if you left your items and people do that to you. Respect people’s privacy a bit can you!”

The discovery may have been a bit shocking, but we have to agree with the comment section. As much as you are curious to find out, it is always wise to respect one’s privacy.

Even if you are looking to check for the person’s identification, you can do without rummaging through and recording the process.

But what do you guys think? Do you think it was wrong of him to do that? Or do you think he may have only wanted to help?

