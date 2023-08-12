Pigskin Sneaker Issue: New Balance Malaysia Takes Swift Action

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

New Balance Malaysia has announced that it removed a shoe model from its shelves and discontinued its sales after discovering it contained pigskin ingredients.

The model in question is the U990TA4 shoe, which the company confirmed contained a small number of pigskin components.

New Balance Malaysia stated that it took accuracy and transparency very seriously and apologized for any inaccurate information that may have been provided to customers.

The company has taken full responsibility for the miscommunication and is committed to providing satisfactory solutions to affected customers.

As part of this commitment, New Balance Malaysia has offered all customers who have purchased the U990TA4 shoes from New Balance, Crossover, and ATMOS KL in Malaysia, regardless of physical stores or websites, an exchange or full refund.

This measure will be valid for up to three months from now, and branch staff will assist with the process.

The company has also notified partners and distributors to take the same measures until the product labels are updated.

New Balance Malaysia expressed its sincerest apologies for this oversight and will continue to work hard to regain the trust of its customers.

This move by New Balance Malaysia demonstrates the importance of transparency and accuracy in product labelling and composition.

Customers have the right to know precisely what they are purchasing, and companies are responsible for providing accurate information about their products.

Hi WTS New Balance 992 OG Grey colour

Size UK 7.5 / US 8

Mengandungi kulit BABI

Condition 9/10

RM 1000



Kasut ni kasut yang disukai pakai oleh Steve Jobs pic.twitter.com/hYPj8tnZEg — Myrulee (@Myrulee_) December 1, 2022

Why Pigskin is a Popular Material in Shoe Production

Pigskin is a common material used in the production of shoes due to its durability, flexibility, and water-resistant properties.

It is often used in athletic shoes, such as football and soccer cleats, casual shoes and boots.

Pigskin leather is made from pigs’ hides, typically raised for meat. The leather is treated and processed to create a material that is strong, supple, and resistant to wear and tear.

Want to sale sepatu new balance 327 size 38

Waktu beli gak kebaca peringatan berbahan kulit babi;(((



Dom tasikmalaya

Bisa lewar oren jga buat pengiriman #zonauangᅠ pic.twitter.com/AuLF7RXwtX — JisungieNoona (@0205hamzzi) July 10, 2023

It is also naturally water-resistant, making it ideal for use in shoes exposed to moisture.

In addition to its functional properties, pigskin leather is also valued for its appearance.

It has a distinctive grain pattern and texture that can add visual interest to shoes and other leather goods.

While some people may object to the use of pigskin due to ethical or religious reasons, it remains a popular material for shoe production due to its practical and aesthetic qualities.

