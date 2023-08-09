More Funding Set Aside For P-Hailing Riders, Says Anwar

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The government has agreed to boost financing for upskilling training programmes and other initiatives for parcel-hailing (p-hailing) riders. The decision to do so came after Anwar’s meeting with 24 p-hailing service operators.

The session which was conducted yesterday, saw Anwar conveying the concerns of p-hailing riders on delivery wage rates, whom he had also met previously to fellow company representatives.

“After listening to both sides, the government has agreed to increase funding for initiatives and upskilling training programmes for p-hailing riders under the human resources ministry.

“This demonstrates the government’s concern for the interests of all parties in boosting people’s income and ensuring business sustainability,” said Anwar in a statement.

All operators have also pledged their commitment to be more transparent about their methods of calculating wage rates.

Yet, Anwar stated that the interests of customers, particularly those in rural areas, must still come first despite the improvements.

This initiative came to light all thanks to a food delivery person who attended the ‘Meet Anwar’ program which was in conjunction with the Selangor Madani Driver Collection Program.

He claimed that riders’ salaries had been reduced by RM7 or less, thus reducing their income. A recent February study seems to support this. The study shows that 27% of passengers using e-hailing services can only earn between RM1,501 to RM2,499 per month.

Meanwhile, only earned 12% of riders earn between RM2,500 and RM3,170. Reports also state that 60% of them do not have any savings, while about 55% of riders had no personal accident or life insurance policies.

