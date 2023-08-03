[Watch] WWE Mayhem At Mamak Stall: Gang Fight Leaves Tables And Chairs In Shambles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A brawl broke out between two groups of men in front of a mamak stall in Pandan Indah on 1 August, resulting in smashed tables and chairs.

Around 10 pm, the incident quickly escalated into a gang fight with dozens of men wrestling, throwing iron chairs, and kicking each other.

The scene was captured on a 30-second video widely circulated on social media.

According to reports, the cause of the fight was believed to be two groups of people mocking each other on TikTok about their motorcycle club merger plans.

A group of men riding motorcycles to the mamak stall first chased and beat one of the men in black.

Some people then picked up chairs and threw them at the man, which turned into a group fight.

Incident Raises Concerns About Gang Violence

Netizens commented that the video looked like a scene from the movie “KL Gangster.”

Some netizens also expressed concern for the restaurant owner, as the tables and chairs were broken due to the gang fight.

Others have liked the scene to a WWE Royal Rumble, in which wrestlers enter the ring at timed intervals and try to eliminate each other by throwing them over the top rope.

The incident has raised concerns about gang violence in the area.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter and have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

At least seven young men between their teens and twenties have been arrested to assist in the investigation.

The investigation found that the incident occurred due to a disagreement involving a group of motorcycles and is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Growing gang violence in Malaysia raises concerns about safety and security

Street fights and gang violence have been a growing concern in Malaysia in recent years, with reports of violent incidents increasing in several urban areas.

These fights can occur for various reasons, including disputes over territory or resources and personal conflicts.

Unfortunately, these fights can have severe consequences for those involved and the wider community.

They can sometimes lead to injury, property damage, or even death.

According to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director Datuk Dev Kumar, 72 known and active gangs in Malaysia could overrun the country with criminal activity if left unchecked.

