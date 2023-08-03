BAM Serves An Apology To Misbun Sidek Over Contract Termination

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has apologised to Datuk Misbun Sidek, former national junior singles coach, for the recent termination of his contract.

The apology was made through BAM’s president, Tan Sri Mohammad Norza Zakaria, during a press conference held recently at Bukit Kiara.

According to Norza, a communication breakdown led to the tension between BAM and Misbun, in which the latter was sacked as badminton coaching director.

However, with the public apology from Norza and the BAM leadership, Misbun has accepted it and considers the matter resolved.

Misbun still waiting for an official offer letter from BAM regarding his position

Harian Metro quoted Misbun’s manager, Nor Kamal Ahmad, as saying that Misbun is relieved by the apology from BAM and does not wish to prolong the issue any further.

However, he is still waiting for an official offer letter from BAM regarding his position as the national junior singles coach before making further decisions.

“Until now, there has been no official offer letter from BAM. When there is one, Misbun will consider it and make a decision. He wants to see the content and details of the offer,” said Kamal.

Misbun expressed his disappointment when BAM announced the termination of his contract last Friday, despite not agreeing with the decision.

However, with the public apology from BAM, it seems that the conflict between them is ending.

The conflict worried badminton players and fans, including Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

🚨 Datuk Chong Wei harap kemelut Persatuan Badminton Malaysia dengan Datuk Misbun Sidek berakhir dengan cara baik



Ikuti Ringkas Waktu Ini menerusi #Newscast #BernamaRadio pic.twitter.com/BwK6AwhNwb — BERNAMA RADIO (@Bernama_Radio) August 3, 2023

A towering figure in Malaysian badminton

Misbun is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of Malaysian badminton.

He has played a vital role in developing many of Malaysia’s top badminton players, including his children, who have achieved great success in the sport.

In his heydays, Misbun was attributed to the “S” serve which was banned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The serve in question involves a circular motion of the racket before making contact with the shuttlecock.

Misbun’s coaching career began in the 1990s, and he quickly established himself as one of the top coaches in the country.

kalo Datuk Misbun bagi aku point 15-0 as starting pun aku kalah 15-21 punyelah. Lagenda tak lapuk dek hujan tak lekang dek panas 👊 https://t.co/ysJ7HEHNro — Badli A. Bakar (@BardKimura) February 6, 2022

He has worked with many of Malaysia’s top players, including Chong Wei, and has helped to develop several successful training programs and coaching methodologies.

Misbun’s contributions to Malaysian badminton have been recognized both domestically and internationally.

His coaching expertise and dedication have helped to produce many of Malaysia’s top players, and his legacy continues to inspire future generations of badminton players in Malaysia.

