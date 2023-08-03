Smashing Success: Badminton Darling Pearly Tan Breaks Guinness World Record

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Pearly Tan, the nation’s rising badminton star, has set a new world record for the fastest smash at 438 kilometres per hour (km/h).

The Guinness World Records recently confirmed the record, making Tan the first female badminton player to hold this title.

The record-breaking smash was achieved with the help of a Nanoflare 1000 Z racket at the Yonex Tokyo Factory gymnasium on 14 April.

The speed was measured using high-speed cameras, which captured the shuttlecock’s movement and calculated its speed based on the time and distance travelled.

Recognition from Yonex

The leading sports brand released a statement congratulating her and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of India, who set a new men’s record with a speed of 565 km/h.

Award Ceremony of Guinness World Record for fastest badminton smash.



Pearly Tan was present at the ceremony while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy joined via video. pic.twitter.com/yt2hVHo6LD — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) July 30, 2023

“Yonex is proud to announce that badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Ind) and Pearly Tan (Mas) have set new Guinness World Records as the owners of the fastest badminton smash,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Rankireddy’s achievement marks the first time in a decade that the men’s record has been broken.

According to Yonex, Tan and Rankireddy’s smash speed is faster than that of a Formula One car.

The brand also noted that Tan’s achievement is a significant milestone for women’s badminton.

With these two new records, badminton has proven to be one of the fastest sports in the world.

Tan and Thinaah in action at the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2023 in Axiata Arena. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Pearly Tan’s journey inspiration to the next generation

Born 14 March 2000 in Kedah, Tan has gained recognition for performing in various international badminton tournaments.

Like many badminton prodigies, Tan started badminton very young.

As of 2023, Pearly Tan and her women’s doubles partner, Thinaah Muralitharan, have achieved notable success in the badminton circuit.

They have represented Malaysia in several competitions, including the BWF World Junior Championships, Southeast Asian Games, and various BWF World Tour events.

Tan and Muralitharan have won several titles, including the French and Swiss Open. They have also performed well in major tournaments such as Malaysia Masters and Sudirman Cup. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

With all the hard work, grit and determination, the dynamic duo are currently ranked as the world’s 11th-ranked pair.

Tan and her partner’s sports achievements have made them role models for aspiring badminton players in Malaysia and worldwide.

READ MORE: [Photos] Pearly-Thinaah’s Gruelling Fight In Badminton Finals Wins Hearts Of Fans

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.