Challenges Of Exercising During Ramadan And How To Overcome It.

The month of Ramadan is when Muslims observe fasting for 30 days from sunrise to sunset, They fast from food and water throughout these hours. The act of fasting is not only observed by Muslims but is also practised by people of other religions such as Hindus.

While this act is spiritual, fasting also has its benefits for the health of an individual such as controlled blood pressure, and sugar and also it helps with inflammation.

These days the awareness of health and exercising has been on the rise, there are many individuals out there who hit the gym and practice certain sports to keep them healthy.

However, during fasting, exercising and sports can be a challenge to many. Thus, the question here is how one can observe fast and exercise at the same time.

Fasting And Exercising

Ultimately, one should exercise according to their body’s system. The ideal workout during Ramadan will rely on your energy level and recuperation. If lifting weights is your favoured form of exercise, then continue with it; if not, lower the weights and rep ranges and extend the rest period as necessary.

It is the same concept for playing sports or even for a cardio session. If normally one jogs for 30 minutes, then he or she can change it to walking for 30 minutes.

The key here is to keep a sustainable workout plan that helps one to keep fit and maintain good health while allowing enough time for the body to recover.

Time

During Ramadan, there are various workout times available, each with its own benefits and disadvantages.

The first workout window is before eating, providing energy before suhoor (the meal Muslims have before sunrise), but it may cause early hunger and sleep disturbances.

The second workout window is in the afternoon, providing energy and well-being but may take a few days to adjust to the fasting atmosphere as water is not accessible.

The third workout window is before Iftar, providing immediate access to food and drink, but may be challenging for some due to energy loss after fasting for a long period.

The fourth workout is after Iftar, (the time Muslims break their fast) either before or after Isha prayers, which could help with falling asleep but could also affect sleep due to the energised central nervous system.

There is no one-size-fits-all workout schedule, but finding and maintaining a time that works for you is crucial. It’s okay to take a few days off during the first few days, but it’s recommended to maintain a consistent training schedule throughout the month.

Types Of Workout

As stated above, maintaining a sustainable workout regime according to the daily schedule and body system is essential for the month of Ramadhan.

If you are in weight lifting, then you can reduce the number of workouts you do per session and also can follow a low repetition range and carry light weights.

For example, one could follow a workout regime whereby using one dumbbell one can target the whole body

Others can follow body workout regimes by doing different types of push-ups that target different muscle groups and also include pull-ups and chin-ups in their workout plan.

Moreover, one could also do Yoga or participate in sports like football and badminton. As such there are many workout programs out there that one can choose and follow.

Another thing to remember is to have a nutritious balanced diet during the fasting month. Food plays a big role in maintaining our health thus making sure our body receives all the essential proteins, carbs, fibres, and vitamins is essential.

