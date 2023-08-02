Vegan Influencer Who Went On Durian And Jackfruits Only Diet Dies In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Zhanna Samsonova, a vegan influencer, has passed away from starvation in Malaysia after reportedly adopting a strict raw vegan diet. The content creator who was 39 years old, is said to have died after seeking medical help during her Southeast Asia tour.

The official cause of her death has yet to be revealed. However, many fans and loved ones believed her ‘healthy vegan diet’ to be the culprit. As reported by The New York Post, the Russian national was known for adopting an unhealthy vegan way of life.

Samsonova, indeed, would often post about how she only consumed “a completely raw vegan diet” which comprised fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies, and juices. But according to a friend, her go-to choice was durians and jackfruits for 7 years.

“I see my body and mind transform every day,” Samsonova once gushed on her social media when describing her restrictive eating regimen.

“I love my new me, and never move on to the habits that I used to use.”

The food influencer was reportedly inspired to adopt the regimen after seeing “peers” who looked a lot older than their ages. She concluded that it was because of their “junk food” diets.

Reality says different

But while Samsonova claimed she was living her healthiest life, many of her friends could see she was deteriorating by the minute.

“A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph,” one friend told Newsflash.

“They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified.”

Her friend added, “I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it.”

Another one chimed in, saying that it was obvious where her diet was going to lead her. “Zhanna’s idle stagnation was causing her to melt before our eyes, but she believed everything was fine,” theorised another.

“Only her eyes, merry eyes, and gorgeous hair compensated for the dreadful sight of a body tortured by idiocy. Forgive me if it sounds harsh.”

Samsonova’s mother also attributed her daughter’s passing to her veganism, calling it a “cholera-like infection.”

Raw fruits and vegetables are crucial and necessary to include in one’s diet. Nonetheless, too much of it can be detrimental to our health as it can lead to calcium and Vitamin D deficiencies. These two are necessary to keep our bones strong.

In addition, too much raw food can result in suboptimal B12 levels, which lead to anemia, nervous system damage, infertility, and heart disease. Therefore, it is wise to adopt a balanced healthy diet.

